Good Friday by fishers
Good Friday

The Christian Church is a very unusual organisation. How many organisations do you know that have as its symbol a method of executing a criminal? Who would want a noose, an electric chair or a gas chamber as its symbol? But that is what the Christian Church does.

Crucifixtion wasn't an unusual punishment in the Roman Empire, many criminals were executed that way. Crucifixion is a method of capital punishment in which the condemned is tied or nailed to a large wooden cross, beam or stake and left to hang until eventual death. Often this took three to six hours, but could sometimes take several days.

The crucifixion of Jesus Christ is remembered by the Christian Church on Good Friday, and there are constant reminders throughout the year with images of the crucifixion or the empty cross commonly found in church buildings.

This shot was taken last October in St Olave's Church in Marygate, one of a series of images known as the Stations of the Cross, as the story of the unpleasant process is told.

Ian
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
