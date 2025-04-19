Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3193
Northern Lights
Louise was fortunate to get this shot of the northern lights on Wednesday evening, just before 10pm. It was taken from beside Rutland Water.
Sadly, we had cloud cover here in York so I couldn't get any photos.
This is the second time this year that Louise has taken a photo of the northern lights, with the previous time seen here -
https://365project.org/fishers/365/2025-01-02
Ian
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3193
photos
92
followers
34
following
874% complete
View this month »
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
16th April 2025 9:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
northern lights
,
aurora borealis
,
rutland water
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close