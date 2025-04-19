Previous
Northern Lights by fishers
Northern Lights

Louise was fortunate to get this shot of the northern lights on Wednesday evening, just before 10pm. It was taken from beside Rutland Water.

Sadly, we had cloud cover here in York so I couldn't get any photos.

This is the second time this year that Louise has taken a photo of the northern lights, with the previous time seen here - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2025-01-02

Ian
19th April 2025

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 19th, 2025  
