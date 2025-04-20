Easter Sunday

Passover followed the day after the execution of Jesus, and the day after that, some of the women made their way to the tomb where Jesus had been buried, to carry out the traditional anointing of the body of someone who had died.



Jesus had been buried in a cave with a large stone rolled in front of it, so the women must have wondered how they could move it, so they could carry out their task. But they were in for a shock, with the tomb being empty. Had the body been stolen? Well, in the days to come many of the followers of Jesus met him and talked with him - he had come back to life!



A remarkable story and the basis for the Christian belief of Jesus as the son of God, who defeated death.



I found it much harder to find a shot of the empty cave than I did of the crucifivtion - more often the symbol of the empty cross is used to represent the resurrection, but I prefer the symbolism of the empty cave. This shot was taken around 18 months ago in a display at St Thomas Church in York, where the Knitted Bible showed a series of scenes from the Bible.



Happy Easter everyone!



Ian