Easter at Legoland by fishers
Photo 3195

Easter at Legoland

Louise took this photo on a recent visitor to Legoland Windsor with her family, and I couldn't resist including it on here.

I really think I missed the ideal career for me - I should have been a designer for Lego. It must be great fun having an endless supply of Lego bricks to create displays like this!

Ian
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
william wooderson ace
You make me want to be a designer for Lego now too!! Fav.
April 21st, 2025  
Monica
Great work!
April 21st, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
So much work and lots of fun!
April 21st, 2025  
