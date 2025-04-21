Sign up
Previous
Photo 3195
Easter at Legoland
Louise took this photo on a recent visitor to Legoland Windsor with her family, and I couldn't resist including it on here.
I really think I missed the ideal career for me - I should have been a designer for Lego. It must be great fun having an endless supply of Lego bricks to create displays like this!
Ian
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
william wooderson
ace
You make me want to be a designer for Lego now too!! Fav.
April 21st, 2025
Monica
Great work!
April 21st, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
So much work and lots of fun!
April 21st, 2025
