Previous
Historic Figure Egg by fishers
Photo 3196

Historic Figure Egg

Louise sent me this photo of Eggward Teach (AKA Snack Beard), created by our grandaughter as part of a history challenge at our grandaughter's school, to decorate an egg as a historical figure. I thought it was very effective and a great idea.

Ian
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact