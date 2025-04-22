Sign up
Photo 3196
Historic Figure Egg
Louise sent me this photo of Eggward Teach (AKA Snack Beard), created by our grandaughter as part of a history challenge at our grandaughter's school, to decorate an egg as a historical figure. I thought it was very effective and a great idea.
Ian
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
easter
egg
history
pirate
