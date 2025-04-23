Monkey Business

Katharine, Lucy and Lucy's children discovered several bronze chimpanzee sculptures in Richmond on Thames recently when Katharine was visiting them for a few days, and Katharine took this shot, and several others, near the River Thames.



The display, under the title of 'Chimps are Family' began along the River Thames near Tower Bridge a few years ago, with 28 sculptures. More recently some were displayed at Kingston on Thames, and until July this year 10 of them are in Richmond on Thames.



This one shows two chimps at play around a tree trunk at Richmond Riverside - just the same sort of play one might see with human children.



Ian