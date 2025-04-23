Previous
Monkey Business by fishers
Photo 3197

Monkey Business

Katharine, Lucy and Lucy's children discovered several bronze chimpanzee sculptures in Richmond on Thames recently when Katharine was visiting them for a few days, and Katharine took this shot, and several others, near the River Thames.

The display, under the title of 'Chimps are Family' began along the River Thames near Tower Bridge a few years ago, with 28 sculptures. More recently some were displayed at Kingston on Thames, and until July this year 10 of them are in Richmond on Thames.

This one shows two chimps at play around a tree trunk at Richmond Riverside - just the same sort of play one might see with human children.

Ian
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah this is wonderful
April 23rd, 2025  
