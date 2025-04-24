Urban Fox

There have been increasing numbers of foxes in cities in recent years, but it is still quite rare to see one quite so happy to be close to people as this one was.



I saw it from the walkway around York city walls, not far from the railway station and even closer to West Offices, the current home of the city council.



The fox didn't seem bothered at all by the large numbers of people passing along the city walls above where it stood. It eventually began to move towards the city walls, and I lost sight of it. There was plenty of evidence of the activity of the fox in the area. I did wonder if it had its burrow close to the foot of the city wall.



Ian