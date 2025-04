Two-Tone Tulip

I feel sure that as a child we only used to see tulips that were either red or yellow, but now there is a profusion of different colours and colour combinations, as well as a wider variety of flower shapes, some with frilly edges to the petals.



There seen to be a lot of tulips in various York parks this year, and I have taken photos of quite a few of the different colours. This combination is one that I haven't seen before. I found it yesterday in the Museum Gardens in the city centre.



Ian