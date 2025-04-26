Anyone for a Walk?

Whenever I'm out walking I keep a watch for new route markers, and I discovered this one in the village of Newton on Ouse, a short distance north of York. It seems that England has now joined the Camino de Santiago (Way of St James).



The Camino de Santiago is a well established pilgrimage route with starting points in various parts of Europe which converge on the city of the shrine of the apostle James in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in northwestern Spain.



Created and established in the beginning of the 9th century following the discovery of the relics of Saint James the Great, the Way of St. James became a major pilgrimage route of medieval Christianity from the 10th century onwards. Following the end of the Granada War in 1492, under the reign of the Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabella I of Castile, Pope Alexander VI officially declared the Camino de Santiago to be one of the "three great pilgrimages of Christendom", along with Jerusalem and the Via Francigena to Rome.



In 1987, the Camino, encompassing several routes in Spain, France, and Portugal, was declared the first Cultural Route of the Council of Europe. Since 2013, the Camino has attracted more than 200,000 pilgrims each year.



Several pilgrimage routes in the UK are now part of the network, including this one here near York. I've also walked parts of it in other parts of England, including at Reading, and in the Chiltern Hills on the Ridgeway path.



I was really pleased to find this, and will now be spending time online to see where other branches of the Camino can be found in England - so, anyone for a walk?



Ian