Bluebell

Our trip to Newton on Ouse, just north of York, had two purposes. One was to visit All Saints Church, and the other was to follow a footpath from the village towards Beningbrough Hall, to see some of the wild spring flowers growing along the route, and particularly the bluebells around Pike Ponds.



We had barely started our walk when I spotted this, with its beautifully curved stem, and with a photobomber on the stem, amongst the undergrowth beside the path.



It was a lovely walk. We had walked much of the route before when we visited Beningbrough Hall in the autumn, but it was nicely enhanced by the spring wildflowers that we saw.



Ian