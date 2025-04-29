Previous
Wild Garlic by fishers
Wild Garlic

These attractive and strongly scented flowers could be seen as a carpet in the background of yesterday's shot, and here is a specimen in close-up. There were far fewer of these flowers than there were bluebells, but it was nice to see them.

