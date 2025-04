A Rest Along the Way

As we get older, one of the useful facilities on our country walks is somewhere to have a break, and as Katharine and I made our way from Newton on Ouse to the bluebells in Benningbrough Park, we were impressed by the number of places to stop.



It was lovely to see the different designs, making use of tree stumps or fallen tree trunks in a variety of designs - and we had to test some of them out!



Ian