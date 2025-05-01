Previous
Fairfax House, York by fishers
Photo 3205

Fairfax House, York

Fairfax House is said to be one of the finest Georgian townhouses in Britain, it is now owned by York Civic Trust and run as a museum, following extensive restoration in the early 1980s.

Thought to have been built in the 1740s, it was bought by Charles Gregory, 9th Viscount Fairfax of Emley in 1759, for his daughter Anne, the only survivor of his nine children. Substantially upgraded following the purchase, it was transformed into impressive building.

This shot shows the doorway from the library, looking across the hall and into the dining room. The decorative work on the door frame gives a suggestion of the work done to the house in the 1760s.

Ian
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Felicity Macdonald-Smith
I love the view through the doorway.
May 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact