Fairfax House, York

Fairfax House is said to be one of the finest Georgian townhouses in Britain, it is now owned by York Civic Trust and run as a museum, following extensive restoration in the early 1980s.



Thought to have been built in the 1740s, it was bought by Charles Gregory, 9th Viscount Fairfax of Emley in 1759, for his daughter Anne, the only survivor of his nine children. Substantially upgraded following the purchase, it was transformed into impressive building.



This shot shows the doorway from the library, looking across the hall and into the dining room. The decorative work on the door frame gives a suggestion of the work done to the house in the 1760s.



