Previous
Fine Dining, Fairfax House, York by fishers
Photo 3206

Fine Dining, Fairfax House, York

A glimpse of how the wealthy owner of Fairfax House lived, with this table laid out for a meal typically provided for friends. Fine crockery, silver dishes and cuttlery and a wide selection of things to eat. The dining table was set so that guests could take their choice from an array of lavishly presented dishes. It was a feast for their eyes as much as their taste buds.

The dining room itself had high quality furniture. Much of the furniture currently on display both in the dining room and throughout the house came from the Noel Terry bequest (Noel Terry of Terrys Confectionary fame).

The walls are decorated with beautiful paintings, and there is attractive moulding decoration on the ceiling, with a figure of Abundantia at the centre, who carries a cornucopia overflowing with fruits and flowers.

The whole room speaks of wealth and lavish living.

Ian
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
May 2nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely dinner and pic👍😊
May 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact