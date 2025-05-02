Fine Dining, Fairfax House, York

A glimpse of how the wealthy owner of Fairfax House lived, with this table laid out for a meal typically provided for friends. Fine crockery, silver dishes and cuttlery and a wide selection of things to eat. The dining table was set so that guests could take their choice from an array of lavishly presented dishes. It was a feast for their eyes as much as their taste buds.



The dining room itself had high quality furniture. Much of the furniture currently on display both in the dining room and throughout the house came from the Noel Terry bequest (Noel Terry of Terrys Confectionary fame).



The walls are decorated with beautiful paintings, and there is attractive moulding decoration on the ceiling, with a figure of Abundantia at the centre, who carries a cornucopia overflowing with fruits and flowers.



The whole room speaks of wealth and lavish living.



Ian