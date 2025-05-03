Previous
Kitchen, Fairfax House, York by fishers
Photo 3207

Kitchen, Fairfax House, York

Another table full of food, but a rather less grand setting with a more basic and functionable table than that seen in the dining room.

Here staff would prepare and cook food for the property owner and his friends, in what would have been a very warm environment with that massive fire.

I wonder what the food would have been like that the staff would have consumed?

Ian
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact