Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3207
Kitchen, Fairfax House, York
Another table full of food, but a rather less grand setting with a more basic and functionable table than that seen in the dining room.
Here staff would prepare and cook food for the property owner and his friends, in what would have been a very warm environment with that massive fire.
I wonder what the food would have been like that the staff would have consumed?
Ian
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3207
photos
93
followers
34
following
878% complete
View this month »
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
york
,
fairfax house
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close