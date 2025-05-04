Previous
Hawthorn Blossom by fishers
Photo 3208

Hawthorn Blossom

Taken a few days ago on a walk to the Homestead Park, there is a lovely display of Hawthorn Blossom along a path to the park which runs along the edge of the former Clifton Hospital grounds.

Hawthorn blossoms, known as 'May blossom' or 'May tree', typically appear in May in England, with the flowering season shifting earlier due to climate change. These blossoms are creamy-white or pale pink, highly fragrant, and add a vibrant touch to hedgerows and woodlands. The blossoms are also a symbol of the end of winter and the start of summer, with historic associations with May Day celebrations.

Sorry for the later than normal post today, the summer Moorsbus services started this weekend so we have been on a trip onto the North York Moors, and have just got home.

Ian
