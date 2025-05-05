Previous
Acer by fishers
Acer

There are many attractive, interesting and varied trees in the Homestead Park, but this acer is perhaps my favourite.

Two benches close by allow time to sit and enjoy its attractive colours and shapes, and to take yet more photos of it.

It has appeared in our 365 project before, and probably will do again.

Ian
5th May 2025

gloria jones ace
Super capture and pov...great light
May 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful fav!
May 5th, 2025  
