Previous
Photo 3209
Acer
There are many attractive, interesting and varied trees in the Homestead Park, but this acer is perhaps my favourite.
Two benches close by allow time to sit and enjoy its attractive colours and shapes, and to take yet more photos of it.
It has appeared in our 365 project before, and probably will do again.
Ian
5th May 2025
5th May 25
2
3
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
17th April 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
acer
,
homestead park
gloria jones
ace
Super capture and pov...great light
May 5th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
May 5th, 2025
