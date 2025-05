Dandelion Seed Head

Although regarded as a weed, and the seeds as a nuisance as they spread and multiply the dandelion flowers, the seed head of the dandelion is a quite remarkable and attractive structure, best revealed when the seeds have been partly dispersed.



Although not welcome in a formal garden, I rather like to see the cheerful yellow colour of dandelions, and as they become seeds watching children blowing them and counting the blows to see what time it is. Another lovely childhood memory!



Ian