Previous
Roseberry Topping by fishers
Photo 3211

Roseberry Topping

We had our first trip on the 2025 Moorsbus last weekend, and one of my first photos was this shot of Roseberry Topping, seen from the south-west.

We left the bus at Low Green in Great Ayton, and this impressive looking peak was visible over the rooftops, though I had to make full use of my zoom lens to get this shot.

The summit is only 320 metres (around 1050 ft) above sea level, but its shape seems to give it extra height. The steep cliff at this side of the hill was the result of a landslip, partly caused by a fault in the rocks, and partly due to mining activity.

You can just make out a group of people on the summit. It is a popular place, whatever the season, though it is a good few years since I was last on the summit.

Ian
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
879% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact