Roseberry Topping

We had our first trip on the 2025 Moorsbus last weekend, and one of my first photos was this shot of Roseberry Topping, seen from the south-west.



We left the bus at Low Green in Great Ayton, and this impressive looking peak was visible over the rooftops, though I had to make full use of my zoom lens to get this shot.



The summit is only 320 metres (around 1050 ft) above sea level, but its shape seems to give it extra height. The steep cliff at this side of the hill was the result of a landslip, partly caused by a fault in the rocks, and partly due to mining activity.



You can just make out a group of people on the summit. It is a popular place, whatever the season, though it is a good few years since I was last on the summit.



Ian