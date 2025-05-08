VE Day - 80th Anniversary

Katharine and I came across this silhouette of a soldier in a field beside the River Leven as we walked from Great Ayton and Stokesley, Quite why it should be placed here I'm not sure, unless it was meant to act as a scarecrow, with the ribbons on it giving a sense of movement. There were a couple of other scarecrows in the area decorated with ribbons.



These silhouettes became quite popular in the UK to mark the centenary of the First World War - the war to end all wars, but sadly only 20 years later the Second World War was underway, with six more years of destruction, death and suffering.



Eighty years ago today marks the official end to the war in Europe, a time which must have seen a mixture of emotions - elation that the fighting was at an end, and sadness because so many were lost. A brief celebration, but the war was to continue in the Far East for another year.



Sadly the human race has failed to give up the habit of fighting, and today the war in Ukraine continues, as does the fighting in Gaza, and now between India and Pakestan in Kashmir. But at least for a brief period 80 years ago there was reason to celebrate as the Second World War ended in Europe.



Ian