Feathers Hotel, Helmsley

Our Moorsbus back to York from Helmsley leaves from outside the Feathers Hotel, so it was a good opportunity to get a shot of the hotel with its current attractive display of wisteria. For the last few years the Moorsbus hasn't started operating this early in the year, so we don't normally get to see the wisteria in flower.



Helmsley has become quite a flower orientated town centre over recent years. Hunters of Helmsley have had a flower display for quite a number of years, soon followed by the Cut Price Bookshop in Borogate, and now by quite a number of others. The lovely pale stone buildings are nicely enhanced by all the flowers.



Ian