Wisteria

Back to York for todays photo, and this is the display of wisteria along the western side of the pergola in West Bank Park in the Holgate area of York.



It is quite a while since my last visit to this park. I find it a sad place to visit, with lots of signs of neglect in what is an attractive setting - it could be so much better with more TLC.



I ended up at this park almost by accident. My walk took me from the city centre and to the west of the railway station, through an area now known as York Central, and where major redevelopment is taking place on derelict land, much of which was once used by the railways. Some progress has been made on the site, with a new road through it being quite close to completion, at least at the eastern end. I then decided to continue to West Bank Park, quite a short walk away but mainly uphill, to take more advantage of the lovely sunny weather.



Ian