Allium

Near the pergola in West Bank Park was a small but attractive display of allium, so here is one of them.



I mentioned yesterday the signs of neglect in West Bank Park without explaining why it has happened. The problem began after the financial crisis in 2008. As the government sought to reduce the cost of public services, a substantial amount of their savings were made by reducing funding for local authorities, who were forced to reduce their services as well.



Some functions fulfilled by paid staff were changed to increasingly depend on volunteer labour, and parks and gardens were subject to this. At the same time, other organisations (like some museums) were also seeking to make more use of volunteers, so the volunteers were in great demand - and this at a time when retirement age has risen so there is a smaller group of retirees from which to encourage volunteers.



All York parks maintained by the local authority have struggled for volunteers, some parks more than others, hence the signs of neglect.



It isn't all negative though, there are signs of community involvement and community activities. Hopefully as people begin to appreciate open spces more, it will be possible to see more progress and care.



Ian