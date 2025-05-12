Previous
Eighty Years Ago Today by fishers
Photo 3216

Eighty Years Ago Today

Eighty years ago today 12th May 1945, the first book of the Railway Stories series, written by Rev W Awdry was published, with the title 'The Three Railway Engines', and it proved to be the first of over 40 to be published, as well as a TV series, a feature film and a whole host of collectable items based on the books.

The books as originally designed, each contained four stories, and began with an introductory letter from the author to the children who would read or listen to the stories.

The images in this collage are photos of illustrations from a later reprint of the original books which we collected and read to our young daughters in the 1980s and 1990s. They in turn read the stories to their children.

During the Covid 19 lockdowns Katharine and I took turns to record ourselves reading the stories and we sent the recordings to Lucy for her children to listen to, as a way of keeping in touch with them when we couldn't visit.

These moralistic little stories must have been part of the early lives of many thousands of children. The engines got into all kinds of trouble and mischief, they argued and fell out, but in the end everything would be resolved and they would all be friends again - a really positive message.

Ian
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
881% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful! Nice presentation!
May 12th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic and story👍😊
May 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact