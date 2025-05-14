Welsh Poppies

Katharine and I found these in the grounds of Nunnungton Hall on our latest Moorsbus adventure. A new route this year takes a tour through the villages on the Howardian Hills, to the south-west of Helmsley, with one of the stops being at the entrance to Nunnington Hall. The only downside is that there is a long wait in Helmsley to catch the new service, so we spent time in Helmsley Castle before catching the bus.



The yellow Welsh poppy is a perennial plant of damp, shady, hilly or rocky places, and is also found on walls and roadsides. It is native in damp woodlands in south-west England and Wales, but widespread in many other places as a garden escapee. It flowers from June to August (and is yet another flower that is early this year), and attracts pollinating bees and insects. It is an ideal plant to brighten up a shady corner in a garden as it self-seeds and spreads freely. These specimens were beside the wall in the walled garden at Nunnington Hall.



Sorry for our absence yesterday, I was at the eye clinic to have my second cataract surgery. Once again there is already a significant improvement to my vision.



Ian