Nunnington Hall

Nunnington Hall is a relatively small grand house on the edge of Nunnington village, beside the River Rye, to the south-east of Helmsley in the Howardian Hills.



It is on a Moorsbus route between Helmsley and Castle Howard, through several attractive villages, one of which is Nunnington. It is a route that hasn't been operated for many years. Last time we visited the Hall I was still using a film camera, which makes it over 20 years ago.



The first Nunnington Hall was mentioned in the thirteenth century and the site has had many different owners. The present building is a combination of seventeenth- and eighteenth-century work. Most of the building seen today was created during the 1680s, when Richard Graham, 1st Viscount Preston, was its owner.



It is now owned by the National Trust and is regularly open to the public. The day we visited was part of an event, with a large number of local charities and businesses running stalls on the lawn. It was very busy, with lots of visitors around, but it was a fascinating experience visiting again after such a long time.



