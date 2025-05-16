Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3219
Inside Nunnington Hall
This shot shows part of the oak hall, on the ground floor of Nunnington Hall, and also gives a glimpse through the door into the smoking room.
Quite a few of the rooms had wooden panels on the walls, some like this showing the wood, while others like the smoking room were painted.
The interior was quite a confusing maze, probably as a result of the many changes to the layout over the centuries.
There were some lovely paintings on display in the various rooms, and on the top floor a display of art by current local artists.
Ian
16th May 2025
16th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3219
photos
93
followers
34
following
881% complete
View this month »
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
nunnington hall
,
oak hall
,
moorsbus
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close