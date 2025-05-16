Previous
Inside Nunnington Hall by fishers
Photo 3219

Inside Nunnington Hall

This shot shows part of the oak hall, on the ground floor of Nunnington Hall, and also gives a glimpse through the door into the smoking room.

Quite a few of the rooms had wooden panels on the walls, some like this showing the wood, while others like the smoking room were painted.

The interior was quite a confusing maze, probably as a result of the many changes to the layout over the centuries.

There were some lovely paintings on display in the various rooms, and on the top floor a display of art by current local artists.

Ian
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
