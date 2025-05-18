Sign up
Previous
Photo 3221
Metal Garden Sculptures
We are now in the gardens at Nunnington Hall, and in one garden we found these rather attractive metal garden sculptures.
The large allium sculpture in the centre is very simular to one that can be seen in the Homestead Park, in York. It may well be the work of the same artist.
Ian
18th May 2025
18th May 25
0
0
Tags
garden
,
sculptures
,
nunnington hall
,
moorsbus
