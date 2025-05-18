Previous
Metal Garden Sculptures by fishers
Photo 3221

Metal Garden Sculptures

We are now in the gardens at Nunnington Hall, and in one garden we found these rather attractive metal garden sculptures.

The large allium sculpture in the centre is very simular to one that can be seen in the Homestead Park, in York. It may well be the work of the same artist.

Ian
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact