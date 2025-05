Hawthorn Blossom

I posted a shot early this month of white hawthorn blossom, and after that I was on the look-out for some with a pink edging. It has proved quite difficult to find any, with several bushes that I know that often show pink showing all white this year.



Still my patience was rewarded and I found this on part of the old Clifton Hospital site where I hadn't walked for a while. Discovered on a walk with Katharine last Friday evening.



Ian