Parts of the Clifton Hospital Site in York have been redeveloped for housing and offices, but a large area south of Clifton Park Avenue has been left alone for a good number of years.

What was once gardens, sports pitches and other open spaces has been neglected and many features have become lost in the growing vegetation.

This shot shows a path between two parallel rows of trees, known as Matron's Walk. It is an attractive walk but very different to how it would have been when the hospital was in use. I rather like it's current semi wild appearance, and its occasional fallen tree.

20th May 2025

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I think I would want company to walk there, looks quite lonely. Nice that it has a new use.
May 20th, 2025  
