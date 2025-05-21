Previous
Rawcliffe Lake, York by fishers
Photo 3224

Rawcliffe Lake, York

A message from the pharmacist had me walking to collect my medication, and I usually take a longer walk home which includes a circuit of this lake.

The lake was built on what was a disused airfield, and is an artificial creation designed to help with drainage on the former airfield site, before building of new housing estates could begin.

A few reminders of the old airfield still exist - a memorial stone some way east of the lake, small sections of the old runways north of the northern bypass, a few bomb shelters.

The lake has become an attractive location as the vegetation around it has grown since it was created in the 1980s. Quite a variety of birds can normally be seen, but there were very few on this occasion.

Ian
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
883% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful spot
May 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact