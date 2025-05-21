Rawcliffe Lake, York

A message from the pharmacist had me walking to collect my medication, and I usually take a longer walk home which includes a circuit of this lake.



The lake was built on what was a disused airfield, and is an artificial creation designed to help with drainage on the former airfield site, before building of new housing estates could begin.



A few reminders of the old airfield still exist - a memorial stone some way east of the lake, small sections of the old runways north of the northern bypass, a few bomb shelters.



The lake has become an attractive location as the vegetation around it has grown since it was created in the 1980s. Quite a variety of birds can normally be seen, but there were very few on this occasion.



Ian