Red Admiral Butterfly

I haven't seen very many butterflies this year, until the last few days when there seems to be a sudden surge in numbers.



This Red Admiral was basking in the sunshine near the pond in the Homestead Park this afternoon.



This butterfly is primarily a migrant to our shores, although sightings of individuals and immature stages in the first few months of the year, especially in the south of England, mean that this butterfly is now considered resident. This resident population is thought to be only a small fraction of the population seen in the British Isles, which gets topped up every year with migrants arriving in May and June that originate in Europe or North Africa. Unfortunately, most individuals are unable to survive our winter, especially in the cooler regions of the British Isles.



Ian