Previous
Bearded Iris by fishers
Photo 3226

Bearded Iris

At least I think it is a Bearded Iris, though the plant identifier that I used seemed a little unsure.

This is one of quite a few plant varieties at the Homestead Park which are starting to display their flowers.

This is one of a number of new plants in the herbacious border beside the path towards the Water End entrance to the park. I really like its colour.

Ian
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
883% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Beautiful! What a lovely colour.
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact