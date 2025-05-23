Sign up
Photo 3226
Bearded Iris
At least I think it is a Bearded Iris, though the plant identifier that I used seemed a little unsure.
This is one of quite a few plant varieties at the Homestead Park which are starting to display their flowers.
This is one of a number of new plants in the herbacious border beside the path towards the Water End entrance to the park. I really like its colour.
Ian
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3226
photos
Tags
flower
,
iris
,
bearded iris
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Beautiful! What a lovely colour.
May 23rd, 2025
