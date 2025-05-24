Feed the Birds

Spotted in the Museum Gardens in York yesterday afternoon, this lady was busy feeding the birds and encouraging them to perch on and eat from her hands.



She was busy doing this for quite a while, and attracted quite a few pigeons, as well as a number of photographers!



It was lovely to wander around the gardens and see the latest developments amongst the plants and flowers. Fun too to sit and people watch for a while. Fortunately it wasn't too busy, despite being the beginning of a Bank Holiday weekend.



Ian