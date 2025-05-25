Wellhead Park, Bourne

Katharine took this shot a few days ago during a short visit to see our daughter Louise and her family in south Lincolnshire. It shows St Peter's Pool, a large circular pond from which water flows into the Bourne Eau watercourse.



It is fed by springs from an area of limestone rock to the west of the town. There is a problem with algae growing on the surface of the pool, and there have been several attempts to stop or slow its growth. The latest has been the installation of a fountain, seen in this shot.



Movement from the fountain will continuously break up algae on the surface, preventing growth. Also, ponds with low oxygen may have excessive carbon dioxide levels, which provides perfect growing conditions for algae. Keeping water flow and movement will reduce nutrient levels, making it harder for algae to grow.



It will be interesting to see if such a small fountain is effective on what is quite a large pond.



Ian