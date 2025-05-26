Wildflower Meadow

Situated to the rear of York art gallery is what was a grassy area known as the 'Artists Garden', and since its creation a few years ago there have been several art exhibitions, both experimental and traditional, but last year there was a change with the creation of a wildflower garden.



Inspired by a Monet exhibition in the gallery, a beautifully varied and colourful display was created, with paths through it to reveal a variety of different views.



This has been done again this year, and at the moment there is a carpet of ox-eye daisies, again with paths through them to enjoy different views. So here we have a single flower amongst a carpet of many.



Ian