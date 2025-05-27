Wildflowers

It seems to be quite a thing now having areas of wildflowers. York City Council are supporting the creation of several wildflower areas below the city walls. This shot was taken near Lendal Bridge and was the first of them to be created.



Previously it was a formal flower garden. The first flowers are now visible, but there should be many more to follow, based on the number of buds in this shot. It will be interesting to see how it develops.



Wildflowers have become more common in our towns and cities over the last few years. In several parts of Rotherham, the central reservations on several sections of dual carriageway were seeded with wildflowers. My mum used to love the colourful displays on the occasions when my brother drove her for hospital appointments.



At that time the wildflowers were seen as a method of reducing the cost of maintaining the central reservations, but more recently their importance in boosting numbers of pollinators as the risks of their declining numbers has become appreciated, and that is the justification for these wildflower areas close to York city walls.



Ian