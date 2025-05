Updating the Gardens

This is part of the formal garden in the Homestead Park in York, and it is in the process of being replanted. As you can see, quite a few of the plants are in pots waiting for the gardeners to plant them.



Once again the redesign of this area includes more plants that are pollinator friendly than in previous displays.



Other areas of the park have also been updated. The herbacious borders close to the Water End entrance to the park are now a real haven for bees.



Ian