A Hidden Corner

York city centre is a busy place, made more so by increasing numbers of tourists each year. There are though quiet corners even in the busiest parts of the city centre.



The attractive Georgian house at the end of this street has recently been restored, and there are other attractive old buildings in this street. I was the only person in the street as I walked down it a few days ago, and yet I was only around 100 metres from the west front of York Minster when I stopped to take this shot.



This street became a film location at the beginning of this year when a new Channel 4 TV drama series was shown. 'Patience' was set in York, with much of it filmed in York, though there were also scenes shot in Antwerp.



Many York scenes were of well known locations, while others like this were more anonymous. This is where the character Patience lived.



Ian