Previous
A Hidden Corner by fishers
Photo 3232

A Hidden Corner

York city centre is a busy place, made more so by increasing numbers of tourists each year. There are though quiet corners even in the busiest parts of the city centre.

The attractive Georgian house at the end of this street has recently been restored, and there are other attractive old buildings in this street. I was the only person in the street as I walked down it a few days ago, and yet I was only around 100 metres from the west front of York Minster when I stopped to take this shot.

This street became a film location at the beginning of this year when a new Channel 4 TV drama series was shown. 'Patience' was set in York, with much of it filmed in York, though there were also scenes shot in Antwerp.

Many York scenes were of well known locations, while others like this were more anonymous. This is where the character Patience lived.

Ian
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact