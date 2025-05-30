A Hidden Corner (2)

Still in the same place that yesterday's shot was taken, but I have turned round to face the opposite direction. Still nobody else in this street that I am in, but plenty of people passing in front of York Minster. This really is a hidden quiet corner of York, but hidden in plain sight.



I don't know how many times I've taken a shot of this view of the minster, but it must be quite a few. It is particularly attractive at night when the minster is floodlit.



The wall along the left of the shot was the boundary of the Purey Cust nursing home, built around 1845. It later became a Nuffield Hospital. When the hospital moved to a new location, the former hospital was sold to developers and is now high-end residential property.



The road itself that I am in is called Precentor's Court, and was Medieval in origin. It certainly existed in 1313AD.



