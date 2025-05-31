Street Art

This new piece of street art appeared in Market Street in York almost a month ago, but I only learned about it a few days ago when it was reported in local media.



It is a stencil of a young girl defacing the Mona Lisa. There was speculation in the media that it was the work of the well known street artist Banksy, but there doesn't seem to be any evidence for that.



I rather like it, and it brightens up a rather dull corner on the street. It will be interesting to see if it is allowed to remain - other street art in the city centre has gone through the planning process before being created.



Ian