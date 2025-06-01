Previous
Wildflower Meadow (2) by fishers
Photo 3235

Wildflower Meadow (2)

As I explained a few days ago, there is situated to the rear of York art gallery what was a grassy area known as the 'Artists Garden', and since its creation a few years ago there have been several art exhibitions, both experimental and traditional, but last year there was a change with the creation of a wildflower garden.

Inspired by a Monet exhibition in the gallery, a beautifully varied and colourful display was created, with paths through it to reveal a variety of different views.

This has been done again this year, and at the moment there is a carpet of ox-eye daisies, again with paths through them to enjoy different views. A few days ago I did a close-up of a single ox-eye daisy, but today this is an impression of the wider wildflower meadow. If you look carefully, there are a few other flowers in there but rather overwhelmed by the ox-eye daisies.

Ian

1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
886% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So many flowers. Lovely
June 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous field
June 1st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful
June 1st, 2025  
Felicity Macdonald-Smith
Those daisies are doing really well this year!
June 1st, 2025  
