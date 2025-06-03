Previous
Upside Down House (2) by fishers
Photo 3237

Upside Down House (2)

I can't resist adding another shot from Lucy of her trip with her children to the upside down house in west London.

Here our grandson is examining the toilet from an unusual angle!

Ian
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
