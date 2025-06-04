Previous
Roulston Scar and Hood Hill by fishers
Roulston Scar and Hood Hill

We had our first Moorsbus trip to Sutton Bank at the weekend, but sadly it was a rather dull day, but still full of interest.

Our plan was to do a short walk south along the edge to the Kilburn White Horse, before returning to the visitor centre by a parallel route further to the east. Shortly after we started this scene comes into view, with the light coloured cliff of Roulston Scar towards the left, and the conical Hood Hill towards the right.

Above Hood Hill can be seen a rain shower heading in our direction - fortunately we only caught the edge of it, with most of the rain falling to the south of us.

The valley between Roulston Scar and Hood Hill is thought to have been created towards the end of the last ice age, as ice that filled the low ground began to melt and formed a river between the ice and the higher ground, and cutting a deep channel.

During our walk a number of runners passed us as they took part in the Hardmoor 110 event, where athletes run the full 110 miles of the Cleveland Way from Filey, following an arc around the Moors and finishing in Helmsley. They started from Filey at 8am on Saturday, and had covered around 100 miles when we saw them, some 28 hours later - a very impressive performance!

