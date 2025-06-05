Gorse

After walking past Roulston Scar there was a rather nice display of gorse beside the path just before the Kilburn White Horse.



The sight of gorse in flower always reminds me of holidays in the Isle of Man, where the gorse and heather grow together in a beautiful blend of colour.



After passing the gorse we reached the Kilburn White Horse, a rather disappointing sight because you can see so little of it, and it just looks like a stony hilside from close up. Much better to be a couple of miles to the south and looking up towards it - then it looks impressive!



Ian