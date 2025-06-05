Previous
Gorse by fishers
Photo 3239

Gorse

After walking past Roulston Scar there was a rather nice display of gorse beside the path just before the Kilburn White Horse.

The sight of gorse in flower always reminds me of holidays in the Isle of Man, where the gorse and heather grow together in a beautiful blend of colour.

After passing the gorse we reached the Kilburn White Horse, a rather disappointing sight because you can see so little of it, and it just looks like a stony hilside from close up. Much better to be a couple of miles to the south and looking up towards it - then it looks impressive!

Ian
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
The blooms overflow and fill the image.
June 5th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
June 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
June 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact