Cycle Racing

Yesterday (5th June) was the first day of the Womens Tour of Britain Cycle Race, and much of the route was through or close to the North York Moors national park.



The start was at the visitor centre in Dalby Forest, and the route was through Pickering, Hutton le Hole, Blakey Ridge, Castleton, Commondale, Great Ayton and Guisborough with the finish in Redcar.



Sadly, I couldn't be there to see it - there were a number of places where dramatic shots were possible against attractive backgrounds, and I would have loved to be up on the Moors to see the cyclists pass.



However much of the race can be seen on BBC iplayer, so yesterday evening I watched it, with camera in hand to take a few photos from the TV.



The broadcast was from two motor cycles and a helicopter, and in a number of areas there was a lot of picture break-up, so the photos I took were of rather mixed quality.



As a result I decided to have a little fun with editing, and I chose this shot taken on the long climb up onto Blakey Ridge from Hutton le Hole. Much easier taking photos from the comfort of my own home, but nowhere near as exciting as being at the event.



Ian