Wild Rose

There is a lovely display of wild roses around Rawcliffe Lake at the moment, so here is a close-up of one of the flowers.

It is quite amazing how the recent rain has brought back the greenery in the vegetation around the lake, after the weeks without rain.

It was interesting to see the bird life on the lake as well. It was the first time that I have seen swans on the lake this year, and the grey heron was on its favourite perch on the remains of an artificial island that was damaged in storms some time ago.

Ian
7th June 2025

Lesley ace
Nice clear capture
June 7th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely👍
June 7th, 2025  
