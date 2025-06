Orange Hawkweed

Orange Hawkweed - at least my online plant identifier thinks that is what these lovely little flowers are.



Photo taken yesterday on the bank beside Borough Beck in Helmsley, on a rather windy and showery day. We were on our latest Moorsbus trip and had quite a long wait in Helmsley to connect with our next bus, so took the opportunity to have a slow walk around the town centre finding photo opportunities.



Ian