Blackbird

Yes, I know it doesn't look very black, but the black colouring is a feature of the male blackbird, while female and young blackbirds are mainly brown, as in this shot.



This blackbird was exploring below the picnic tables near the car park north of the castle in Helmsley, searching for leftovers left by the messy humans. He wasn't along, there were quite a few other birds below and around the picnic tables.



Ian