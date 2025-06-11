Sign up
Previous
Photo 3245
Scarecrows
Beside the path between the Market Place and the Castle entrance, just off Castlegate, there is a garden, and recently the two scarecrows in the garden have been renewed.
The garden is mainly used to grow flowers, and as the summer progresses there are a variety of flowers to be seen.
Behind the scarecrows is a bug house, and in front what appears to be the neck and head of a grey heron sculpture.
Over the years, this garden has been an interesting source of photo opportunities.
Ian
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
3
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3245
photos
94
followers
34
following
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
Tags
garden
,
scarecrows
,
helmsley
,
moorsbus
Agnes
ace
Funny
June 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Tee hee! These are excellent.
June 11th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Good to have some local interest! Well captured.
June 11th, 2025
