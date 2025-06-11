Scarecrows

Beside the path between the Market Place and the Castle entrance, just off Castlegate, there is a garden, and recently the two scarecrows in the garden have been renewed.



The garden is mainly used to grow flowers, and as the summer progresses there are a variety of flowers to be seen.



Behind the scarecrows is a bug house, and in front what appears to be the neck and head of a grey heron sculpture.



Over the years, this garden has been an interesting source of photo opportunities.



Ian